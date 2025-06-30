Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CASY stock opened at $506.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $350.52 and a fifty-two week high of $514.32.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 8,478 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.21, for a total transaction of $4,317,082.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,623,404.34. The trade was a 24.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This represents a 9.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,136 shares of company stock valued at $21,860,121 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

