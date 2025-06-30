Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,350 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOOG stock opened at $395.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $286.00 and a 52-week high of $395.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

