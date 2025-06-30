Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 28,237 Shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 132.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 28,237 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CAE alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42,325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,746,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,436,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,763,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. CAE Inc has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $886.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.55%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CAE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Read Our Latest Report on CAE

CAE Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.