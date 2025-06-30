Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000.

NASDAQ:NVDL opened at $70.32 on Monday. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $88.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.47.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

