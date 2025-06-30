Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,990 Shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 274.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 54.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 45.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $41.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.38, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41. Bruker Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $72.94.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 2,608 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.36 per share, with a total value of $100,042.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,462,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

