Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,561 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,544,000 after purchasing an additional 130,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,734,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,222,000 after purchasing an additional 380,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,664,000 after purchasing an additional 58,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,415,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,942,000 after purchasing an additional 418,878 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,825 shares in the company, valued at $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $95.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average of $109.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $93.30 and a 12 month high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -37.37%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

