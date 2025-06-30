Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 19,312 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,312 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 5,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 528.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $124.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Corporation has a one year low of $80.81 and a one year high of $124.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.69.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,163.20. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

