Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 209,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $126,571,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $305.20 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $326.19. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.35.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,959,880. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,025. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,453. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.