Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 552 Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $75.16 on Monday. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $82.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.