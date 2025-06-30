Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 663 Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $57.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

