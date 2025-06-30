Serco Group (LON:SRP) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 209.60 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 203.80 ($2.80), with a volume of 396316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204 ($2.80).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday.
Serco Group Stock Down 0.1%
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Nigel Crossley sold 192,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.10), for a total transaction of £294,748.38 ($404,374.24). Also, insider Anthony Kirby bought 35,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £56,127 ($77,002.33). 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Serco Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Serco Group
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.