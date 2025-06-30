Serco Group (LON:SRP) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 209.60 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 203.80 ($2.80), with a volume of 396316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204 ($2.80).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 183.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 165.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, insider Nigel Crossley sold 192,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.10), for a total transaction of £294,748.38 ($404,374.24). Also, insider Anthony Kirby bought 35,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £56,127 ($77,002.33). 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

