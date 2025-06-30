Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 137.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,266,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,591,000 after buying an additional 75,631 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Solventum by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 8,462,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solventum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,992,000 after acquiring an additional 112,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at $203,740,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,101,000 after purchasing an additional 176,201 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $75.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. Solventum Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Solventum had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SOLV shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Solventum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

