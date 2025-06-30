Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $102.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52-week low of $74.11 and a 52-week high of $118.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.89.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 61.27%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

