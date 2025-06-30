SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1,505.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 304.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,659.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 182.6% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.56 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.