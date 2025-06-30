Spire Wealth Management Buys 478 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $111.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $111.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.82.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

