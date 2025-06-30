Spire Wealth Management Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 907.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,879 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 561.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,592,000 after purchasing an additional 573,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. This trade represents a 43.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 667,000 shares of company stock worth $29,949,340. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $40.00 target price on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 3.4%

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $47.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.40. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $96.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.