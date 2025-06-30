State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,346,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth about $6,118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 918,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,488,000 after purchasing an additional 72,764 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orvieto Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth $4,994,000. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $87.18 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.65 and a 12 month high of $96.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

