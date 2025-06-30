Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Symbotic by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Symbotic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 4,628 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $104,685.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,728.82. The trade was a 7.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 2,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $76,276.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,282.08. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,656 shares of company stock worth $1,220,907. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYM opened at $37.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -931.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 1.95. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $41.76.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $549.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Arete Research raised Symbotic to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Symbotic from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Arete initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

About Symbotic

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

