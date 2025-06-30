Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,608,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 54,286.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,116,000 after buying an additional 1,194,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Synopsys by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,864,933,000 after buying an additional 1,045,326 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,864,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,144.52. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,589 shares in the company, valued at $32,782,750.77. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective (down previously from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $540.00 price objective on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of SNPS opened at $502.63 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $624.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.