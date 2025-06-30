Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Trading Down 13.5% – Should You Sell?

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 365,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 36,425,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Technology Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.10.

Technology Minerals (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 0.05 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Technology Minerals Plc will post 0.0442708 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Technology Minerals

Technology Minerals is developing the UK’s first listed, sustainable circular economy for battery metals, using cutting-edge technology to recycle, recover, and re-use battery technologies for a renewable energy future. The Company currently holds 48.35% of the issued share capital of Recyclus Group Ltd, the UK’s first industrial-scale recycler of both lithium-ion and lead acid batteries.

