The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $119.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

