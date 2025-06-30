Top Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Now – June 28th

Get alerts:

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and W.W. Grainger are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate the majority of their revenues through online sales of goods or services via websites, mobile apps, or digital marketplaces. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the rapid growth of digital retail, shifts in consumer shopping habits, and technology-driven business models. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.41. 31,424,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,041,297. Walmart has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $777.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $88.80. 6,946,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,068. The company has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.38. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $13.24 on Friday, reaching $1,028.72. 375,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,056.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,042.53. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $888.75 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66.

