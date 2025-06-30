Top Fintech Stocks To Consider – June 28th

Get alerts:

MercadoLibre, Carlyle Group, and WEX are the three Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of companies that leverage technology to offer financial services—such as digital payments, lending platforms, robo-advisory, blockchain solutions, and neobanking—to consumers and businesses. Investors buy fintech stocks to gain exposure to firms driving innovation in areas like mobile wallets, peer-to-peer lending, online brokerage, and financial data analytics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,560.05. 295,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,563.21 and a 1 year high of $2,635.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,432.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2,109.52.

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.17. 5,027,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,089. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.85. Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.12. 1,069,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. WEX has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $217.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.90 and a 200 day moving average of $151.72.

