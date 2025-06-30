Top Streaming Stocks To Follow Today – June 28th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, AppLovin, and Spotify Technology are the three Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is delivering digital audio or video content over the internet, typically via subscription or advertising models. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth of on-demand entertainment and media consumption trends. Well-known examples include Netflix, Spotify and Disney+. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.75. 258,593,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,381,065. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.05. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $158.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

NASDAQ APP traded down $13.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.78. 18,524,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,217,974. The stock has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.66. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $525.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APP

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE SPOT traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $772.52. 2,792,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,713. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $288.07 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The stock has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $664.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

See Also