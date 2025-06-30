Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 322.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.4%
NYSE:TD opened at $72.57 on Monday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $73.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76. The firm has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82.
Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.7568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 42.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.
About Toronto Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
