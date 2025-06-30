Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 22,846.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 489,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,099,000 after buying an additional 384,149 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,952,000 after buying an additional 234,078 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,203,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 563,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,651,000 after acquiring an additional 70,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $176.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.29. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $208.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.47. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $81.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TM. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

