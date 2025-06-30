Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 502 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.6%

VLO stock opened at $134.76 on Monday. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VLO

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.