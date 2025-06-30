Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $1,378,794,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Amphenol by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,733,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amphenol by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after buying an additional 15,837,407 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 619.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,014,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,130,000 after buying an additional 6,039,845 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,256,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,975,000 after buying an additional 3,933,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $97.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.44. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $98.55.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $151,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at $151,649,855.11. The trade was a 49.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $26,148,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,307,159.70. This trade represents a 38.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

