Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alico were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alico by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alico by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Alico by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Alico by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Alico by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alico Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $31.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $242.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.99. Alico, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62.

Alico Dividend Announcement

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($10.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($10.62). Alico had a negative net margin of 284.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Alico Profile

(Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

