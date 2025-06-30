Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of VOOG opened at $395.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.91. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $286.00 and a twelve month high of $395.65. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

