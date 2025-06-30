Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,406 Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 54.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $337.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

