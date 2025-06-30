Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,993 Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URA. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,202,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,568,000 after acquiring an additional 402,340 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance
URA opened at $38.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $39.30.
About Global X Uranium ETF
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
