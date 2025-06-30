Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,993 Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URA. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,202,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,568,000 after acquiring an additional 402,340 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

URA opened at $38.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $39.30.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.