Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,345 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 449,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,236,000 after acquiring an additional 40,296 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DFAS opened at $63.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.39. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $71.78.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
