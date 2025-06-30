Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock opened at $282.68 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.69 and a 1-year high of $341.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.41.

Read Our Latest Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.