Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $255.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 27.40%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.71.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

