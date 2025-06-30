Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. The trade was a 42.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK opened at $91.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.64. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $59.19 and a one year high of $92.64.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

