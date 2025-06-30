Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $330.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.59. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.00 and a 12 month high of $331.27.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $171,134.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 983 shares in the company, valued at $319,819.05. This represents a 34.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total value of $94,309.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,950.68. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,681 shares of company stock worth $2,382,987 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.79.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

