Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $400,000 Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $31.19.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

