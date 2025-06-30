Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.10 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

