Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,904,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,229,000 after acquiring an additional 245,821 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,390,000 after purchasing an additional 605,403 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $514,609,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CBRE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $139.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $147.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.29.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 2.74%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,340. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,031 shares of company stock valued at $814,080. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

