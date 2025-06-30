Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,794 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in HP by 141.4% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 165.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. HP’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

