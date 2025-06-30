Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 415 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.6%

Phillips 66 stock opened at $119.43 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $150.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.67 and a 200 day moving average of $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,750. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

