Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 734 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.7% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.7% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 13,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Seaport Res Ptn raised Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.75.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,907.41. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $236.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

