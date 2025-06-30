Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,971,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 155,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,002,000 after acquiring an additional 29,969 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $154,003.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,777.74. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $132.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.23. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $135.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.36 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

