Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $193.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.40. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

