Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRUP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in Trupanion by 988.5% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $122,417.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,258.95. This represents a 41.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $183,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,434.24. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,562 shares of company stock worth $678,230 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of TRUP opened at $56.00 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -559.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $341.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

