United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Position Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 605.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,973 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in United Airlines by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

UAL opened at $79.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.15. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 32.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

