United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:URI opened at $754.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $688.57 and a 200-day moving average of $681.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $896.98.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $780.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up previously from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.23.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

