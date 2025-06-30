Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,113 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Jr. Werzyn acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $94,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,275.70. This represents a 53.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,173.08. This trade represents a 7.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Utz Brands Trading Down 2.4%

UTZ opened at $12.45 on Monday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $352.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.44 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.94%. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UTZ

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.