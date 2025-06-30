Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.6% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% during the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 238,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $287.31 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $289.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

